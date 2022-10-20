Rumble Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 10,328 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,319 put options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rumble stock. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 118,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,896. Rumble has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

