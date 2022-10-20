Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 25,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,524. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50.

