Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Buys 20,011 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 8.5% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after acquiring an additional 105,587 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,499,000 after acquiring an additional 339,341 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after acquiring an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after acquiring an additional 361,610 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,833 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.10.

