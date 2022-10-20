Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:EVA traded down $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,138. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average is $69.88. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 90.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $91.06.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,710.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,710.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.69 per share, with a total value of $10,138,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,412,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,349,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 297,866 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,874 over the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

