Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,107 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,268,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,931,000 after buying an additional 3,932,976 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 711,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 462,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 506,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,952 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 337,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 81,580 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 173,918.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 269,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 269,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PWZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.26. 16,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,445. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45.

