Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Gap Down to $38.24

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.24, but opened at $37.22. Sandy Spring Bancorp shares last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 1,512 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SASR. StockNews.com began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.65 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5,790.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

