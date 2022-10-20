Sany Heavy Equipment International (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Shares Down 0.9%

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.

About Sany Heavy Equipment International

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic, smart mine products, and spare parts. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment. The Mining Equipment segment provides coal mining machinery products, including road headers, such as soft rock and hard rock road headers, integrated excavation, bolting, and self-protection machinery; mining equipment consisting of coal mining machines, hydraulic support system, scraper conveyors, etc.; non-coal mining machinery products comprising tunnel road headers and mining machines; mining transport equipment, including mechanical drive off-highway and electric drive off-highway dump trucks, widebody vehicles, and other relevant products; spare parts; robotic products, such as robotic system integration, mobile robots, and electric forklifts; and smart mine products, including unmanned driving, automated integrated mining, and smart mine operation systems.

