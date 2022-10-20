Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$6.05 EPS.
Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of SCHN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,054. The stock has a market cap of $796.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
