Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$6.05 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCHN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,054. The stock has a market cap of $796.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

