Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,016 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 9.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 115,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,864. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.