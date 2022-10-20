Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Barden Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after buying an additional 9,196,924 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,436 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $56.84. 17,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,384. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

