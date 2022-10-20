Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Reduced by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 674,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,423,000 after acquiring an additional 299,574 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,082,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 479,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SCHG traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,384. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

