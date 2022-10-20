SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 1.11% of SeaSpine worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 159,926 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 169,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 16,325 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPNE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $56.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

