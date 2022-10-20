Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 44,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,790,543 shares.The stock last traded at $7.86 and had previously closed at $7.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
Service Properties Trust Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 94,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 41,950 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 48,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.
Service Properties Trust Company Profile
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Service Properties Trust (SVC)
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.