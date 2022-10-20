Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 44,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,790,543 shares.The stock last traded at $7.86 and had previously closed at $7.73.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 94,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 41,950 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 48,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

