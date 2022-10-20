Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 74.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 38,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 427,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,434,000 after buying an additional 54,075 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of VLO opened at $125.63 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.34 and a 200-day moving average of $114.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

