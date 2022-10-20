Short Interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Increases By 7.1%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,670,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 93,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Grab Stock Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. Grab has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Institutional Trading of Grab
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.
About Grab
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
