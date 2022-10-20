Short Interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Increases By 7.1%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,670,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 93,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Grab Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. Grab has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Grab alerts:

Institutional Trading of Grab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Grab

GRAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.