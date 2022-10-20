Siacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $164.77 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $164.77 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,053.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00267876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00113745 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.25 or 0.00741202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.29 or 0.00557746 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00245848 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,289,362,992 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

