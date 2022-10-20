Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share.

Signature Bank Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $152.29 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $141.12 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.58 and a 200-day moving average of $197.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

