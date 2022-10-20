Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Stock Price Down 2%

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 28,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 118,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Silver One Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$53.34 million and a PE ratio of -8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.