Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $850,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,406,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 599,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after buying an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.87. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,880. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25.

