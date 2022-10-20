Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 93.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,750. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $100.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average of $99.84.

