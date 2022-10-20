SmartFi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,240.00 (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. One SmartFi token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartFi has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartFi has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $18,240.00 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.97 or 0.27540010 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010756 BTC.

About SmartFi

SmartFi’s launch date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

