Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Receives $22.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands Stock Down 2.7 %

DTC stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $381.34 million and a P/E ratio of -80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.06 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Solo Brands by 31.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,145,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 517,370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the second quarter valued at $1,654,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Solo Brands by 1,018.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 281,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 256,559 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Solo Brands by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 167,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Solo Brands by 166.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 149,227 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solo Brands

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.