Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Announces Earnings Results

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Sono-Tek Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of SOTK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,870. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.56 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sono-Tek stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Sono-Tek as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sono-Tek Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOTK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

