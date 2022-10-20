Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.
Sono-Tek Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOTK opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.04 million, a P/E ratio of 80.56 and a beta of -0.12. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sono-Tek stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Sono-Tek at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
