Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Sono-Tek Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOTK opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 million, a PE ratio of 80.56 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sono-Tek stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Sono-Tek at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sono-Tek Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on SOTK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

