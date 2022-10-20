Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Sono-Tek Price Performance

SOTK opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.04 million, a PE ratio of 80.56 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOTK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

About Sono-Tek

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sono-Tek stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek Co. ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Sono-Tek as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.