Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Shares of SOTK stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,870. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.56 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sono-Tek stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Sono-Tek at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

SOTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

