Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE) Insider Purchases A$84,812.99 in Stock

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE – Get Rating) insider Karl Paganin purchased 131,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$84,812.99 ($59,309.78).

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29.

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. Southern Cross Electrical Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Southern Cross Electrical Engineering

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia. It offers electrical and instrumentation (E&I) construction services, which include installation and commissioning of greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

