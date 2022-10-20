Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE LOV opened at $2.00 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Analysts predict that Spark Networks will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

