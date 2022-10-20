SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 6.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,934,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 932.3% in the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $306.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

