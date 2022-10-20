Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Starry Group has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Starry Group alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Starry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starry Group N/A N/A $25.55 million N/A N/A Orbsat $5.69 million 2.10 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

This table compares Starry Group and Orbsat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Starry Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orbsat.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Starry Group and Orbsat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starry Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Starry Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.14, suggesting a potential upside of 516.88%. Given Starry Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Starry Group is more favorable than Orbsat.

Profitability

This table compares Starry Group and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starry Group N/A -174.35% 4.05% Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84%

Summary

Starry Group beats Orbsat on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starry Group

(Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Orbsat

(Get Rating)

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.