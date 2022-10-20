State Street (NYSE:STT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02, RTT News reports. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.80. 41,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. State Street has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in State Street by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

State Street Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Citigroup upped their price objective on State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

