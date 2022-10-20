Status One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.98 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, Status has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market cap of $94.02 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02738011 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $5,409,972.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

