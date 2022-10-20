Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.33-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $4.97 on Thursday, reaching $85.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.90. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 20.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 22.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

