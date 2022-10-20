Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,555 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

