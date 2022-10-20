Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,453 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,727,000 after purchasing an additional 73,507 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,528,000 after buying an additional 60,725 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,995,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,226,000 after buying an additional 128,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,241,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,681,000 after buying an additional 52,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,912,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.