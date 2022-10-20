Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

QLD stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $94.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

