Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 118,796 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.40.

