Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 70.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

