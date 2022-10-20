Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,923 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 131.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $424.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $473.30 and a 200-day moving average of $517.89. The company has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $881.12.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.45.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.