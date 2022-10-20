Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 332 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,355,000 after acquiring an additional 196,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after acquiring an additional 376,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,680,000 after acquiring an additional 142,937 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB opened at $118.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.27. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $164.83.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

