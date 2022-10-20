Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 512 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $200.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $186.89 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.12. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.