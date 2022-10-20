Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.43 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,787,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,268,000 after acquiring an additional 127,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after acquiring an additional 72,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,753,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $60.14 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

