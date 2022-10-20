Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $856.72 million.

Shares of Steelcase stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.86. 40,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.67 million, a P/E ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCS shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster acquired 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,248.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Steelcase by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Steelcase by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,591 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Steelcase by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

