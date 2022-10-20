Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.48 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

Stepan Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $101.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. Stepan has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $129.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.50 and its 200 day moving average is $102.98.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Stepan

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Scott Keiper acquired 500 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 4,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at $468,804.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $247,287. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 306.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 55.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 26.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SCL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

