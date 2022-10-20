StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of GALT opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.88. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.