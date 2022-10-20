StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GALT opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.88. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

About Galectin Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Articles

