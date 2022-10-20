StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.56 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 17,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 70,165 shares of company stock valued at $122,404 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 970,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.