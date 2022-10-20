STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $70.65 Million

STP (STPT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $70.65 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04060406 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,848,528.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

