T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,043.1% during the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 135,928 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 254,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 56.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,314. The firm has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.65.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

About T-Mobile US

Get Rating

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

