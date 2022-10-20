T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.70.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

TMUS stock opened at $135.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.65. The company has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

